Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $71.00 at Barclays

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

BYD opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,031,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,276,000 after purchasing an additional 274,876 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,864,000 after purchasing an additional 73,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

