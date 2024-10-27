1,012 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

