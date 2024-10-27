Kevin Begley Sells 1,000 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Begley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,830. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kevin Begley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 25th, Kevin Begley sold 4,800 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $144,000.00.
- On Friday, October 18th, Kevin Begley sold 5,000 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Kevin Begley sold 133 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $4,121.67.
NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $440.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the second quarter worth $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Village Super Market by 253.7% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the second quarter worth $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the third quarter worth $213,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
