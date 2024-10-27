Michael David Dunn Sells 1,715 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $49,340.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,515.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $125,383.46.

Symbotic Stock Down 4.1 %

Symbotic stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.32 and a beta of 1.84. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

