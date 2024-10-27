Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,891,000 after acquiring an additional 257,658 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,558,000 after acquiring an additional 272,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

