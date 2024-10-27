Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells 635 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keny Frank Wilper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Keny Frank Wilper sold 296 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $16,564.16.

On Monday, August 19th, Keny Frank Wilper sold 403 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $15,785.51.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.3 %

ALGT opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $85.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 993,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,701,000 after buying an additional 167,148 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 741,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,823,000 after buying an additional 253,198 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after buying an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.