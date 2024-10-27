Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) EVP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total transaction of $20,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,746.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE NIC opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NIC shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

