iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $581.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

