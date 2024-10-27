Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of F stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

