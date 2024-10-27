Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.1 %

Hologic stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

