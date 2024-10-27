Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.48% of Avista worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 44.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Avista by 140.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 109.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Avista’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at $208,307.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

