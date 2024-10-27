International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 48,833 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 108,517.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $69,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,354.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,366.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,307.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $811.42 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.