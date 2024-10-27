International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 48,833 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 108,517.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $69,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.94.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
