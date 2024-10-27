X Square Capital LLC Buys 569 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 29,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

JPM stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

