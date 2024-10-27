Analysts Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Target Price at $130.41

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 5.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of XPO by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in XPO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in XPO by 4.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

