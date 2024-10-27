Analysts Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Target Price at $130.41

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.41.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Shares of XPO opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
