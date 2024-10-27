Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $122.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.