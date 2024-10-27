Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 40,711 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 158.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,957,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 455,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,160,000 after acquiring an additional 132,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 252,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $202.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.55 and a 200 day moving average of $201.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

