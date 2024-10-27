Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

