JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 370,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $222.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.92. The stock has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

