Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 29,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $2,252,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPM opened at $222.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.92. The company has a market capitalization of $638.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

