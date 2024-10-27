Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Brian Millham Sells 969 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.56, for a total transaction of $277,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Brian Millham sold 6,161 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.75, for a total transaction of $1,785,149.75.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,359,560.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,644.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $290.46 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $281.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 33,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Salesforce by 5.5% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.51.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

