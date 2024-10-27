Brighton Jones LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $132.40 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average is $150.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.