Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,888,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.45. The company has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

