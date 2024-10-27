Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Graco were worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Graco by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Graco by 80.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Graco by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Graco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

