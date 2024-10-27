Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $19.05 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $19,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,073,000 after acquiring an additional 97,465 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $3,133,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $123.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.76.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

