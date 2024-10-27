International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 113,046 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,046 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,960,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $43,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,533,000 after acquiring an additional 189,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,919 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BOH opened at $66.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

