International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,913,266 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1,491.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913,266 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $67,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,912,000 after buying an additional 555,445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 491.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,144 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,376,000 after acquiring an additional 466,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.8% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

