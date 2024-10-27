International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 14,553.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560,179 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $74,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $274,052,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,423,000 after purchasing an additional 924,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,426,000 after purchasing an additional 533,381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $15,329,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:FTAI opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.15 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $149.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.