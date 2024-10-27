Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4,125.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226,983 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Devon Energy worth $89,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

