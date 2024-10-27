Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $941,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ opened at $413.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

