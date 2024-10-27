International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,583,455 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 1,642,192.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,583,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,583,455 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 9.63% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $107,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 581,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 310,042 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,680,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FSIG opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

