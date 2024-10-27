Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 692.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in FOX by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 280.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Up 0.0 %

FOX stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $39.32.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

