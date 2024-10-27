iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 31,481.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,685 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $103,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 22,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $280.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $283.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

