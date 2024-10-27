Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 183 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 421.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $97.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $88.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

