International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 189,585 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4,950.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,585 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $97,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Level Financial Advisors bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

