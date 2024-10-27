Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $721,310,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $521,396,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $51,027,000. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,600,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Dayforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,528,405. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $169,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DAY. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAY

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.