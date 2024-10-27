International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5,654.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700,038 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $107,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 348,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $62.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

