Greenleaf Trust Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,236,000 after acquiring an additional 239,260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,449,000 after purchasing an additional 159,924 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAC stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.