Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 1,551.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,812 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $87,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCSF. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $130,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 58.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $16.74 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCSF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.