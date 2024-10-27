International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3,930.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349,743 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.76% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $100,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SRLN stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

