Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 117 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 113,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $1,411,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 359,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,426,000 after buying an additional 67,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $182.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $186.93.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

