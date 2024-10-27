Greenleaf Trust Takes $207,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,710,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,691.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,691.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,322. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI opened at $175.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.88. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $188.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ICUI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

