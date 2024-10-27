Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 51,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 559,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,640,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

