Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 293.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in H World Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in H World Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 348,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $42.98.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). H World Group had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

