Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Terex were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 38.7% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 15.8% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Terex by 15.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Terex Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.53. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.