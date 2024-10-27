Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.08% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXI. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RXI stock opened at $173.99 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day moving average is $164.23. The stock has a market cap of $278.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

