Greenleaf Trust Buys New Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 2,518.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,334,891.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSWI opened at $367.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.93. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.27 and a twelve month high of $398.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

