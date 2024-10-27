Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $76.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

