Signaturefd LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Snowflake to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,610,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,610,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,049,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $116.04 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

