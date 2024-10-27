Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Saia were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Saia by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,559,000 after buying an additional 149,074 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,566,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Saia by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.63.

Saia stock opened at $461.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $341.26 and a one year high of $628.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

