600 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 620.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in argenx by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in argenx by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.44.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $556.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $534.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.63. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $571.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

